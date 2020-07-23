The best baby movement monitor so you can rest easy while your baby sleeps

While many new parents would like to sleep right next to their newborn, experts discourage sharing a bed with your infant. A baby movement monitor is the best alternative to being by your baby’s side while they sleep.

Placing your infant to sleep on their back, avoiding soft surfaces, and refraining from placing blankets, pillows, or stuffed animals in your baby’s crib can all decrease your child’s risk of SIDS. Take these precautions along with a baby movement monitor to protect your baby as much as possible. Let’s take a look at our favorite baby movement monitors that will track your baby’s sleeping patterns and keep an eye on them at all times.

Sense-U Baby Monitor

Best Value

The Sense-U Baby Monitor features breathing, rollover movement, and temperature sensors that track your baby in the crib. With a new clip accessory design and upgraded high-performance sensor chipset, the monitor connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It’s HSA and FSA approved to notify you if baby rolls over to their stomach, if they stop breathing or when temperature levels go outside of preset zones.

Nanit Complete Monitor System With Breathing Motion

Best All-In-One Set

The Nanit Complete Monitor System with Breathing Motion offers real-time tracking of your little one without any wearable electronics. It includes a Breathing Wear starter pack with a unique pattern that allows the Nanit camera to detect your baby’s breathing and alert you if needed. Use the wall mount to position the camera perfectly and the multi-stand travel accessory for overnight trips. The two-way audio allows you to hear your baby even when you’re using other apps or when your screen is off. Talk to your baby, monitor their temperature, and adjust the humidity of the nursery to ensure their comfort. This system offers everything you need to see and hear your baby while monitoring their sleep and breathing.

Owlet Smart Green Sock Baby Monitor

Best Overall

Track your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep with the Owlet Smart Green Sock Baby Monitor. This kit includes three washable socks for you to easily attach this wearable to your little one’s ankle. The device connects to a base station up to 100 feet away. The base lights up and sounds an alarm if baby’s oxygen levels or heart rate are too high or too low. The monitor system also connects to your smartphone app to provide real-time data and historical information.

Baby movement monitors are wearable devices that alert new parents of situations that could be life-threatening. With the items on our list, you can use the best technology available to provide you with peace of mind and help ensure your baby’s well-being. They are convenient and reliable so you can sleep better and feel less anxious during the early stages of your baby’s life.