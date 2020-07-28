5 methods for teaching kids to swim

No parent wants their child to fear the water. Swimming is a fun activity that can help promote a healthy lifestyle. Typically, it is recommended that your child starts learning how to swim at the age of 4. Even if your child is older, there is still no wrong time to learn how to swim.

Swimming is an important lesson to learn for your kid’s enjoyment and especially for their safety. Luckily, there are some great methods and ideas on how to teach your kids to swim so they can become strong, happy swimmers.

Make the water fun

Water can be intimidating regardless of whether it’s a pool, lake, or the ocean. Because of this, it is important to make your child feel comfortable around water. If they haven’t been in the water before or have had a bad experience with water, you should do your best to make it seem fun. Fill up the pool with toys, floaties, and people they love. Your child will feel comforted by having you and others around them. They will always be distracted by the bright, fun toys that are floating around.

Once your child realizes how fun the water can be, you can start taking the first steps toward learning. Start off slow and always make them feel safe and supported. Your child will be a strong swimmer in no time with a little patience and practice.

Floats put the fun in functional

Having some fun floats around is an easy way to make your child feel safe. If they are still getting used to the water, you can start them out on big floating rafts or tubes that support them completely. After they feel more comfortable, you can provide them with some arm floaties to help keep them above water. You can also utilize pool noodles or other thin and long floats that will support their body while keeping their hands free. This way, they can practice easy strokes like the breaststroke or freestyle.

Floats are a great way to slowly introduce your child to the water. They are like the training wheels on their bike. Once you feel like your child is ready to try out swimming without the support of floats, you can remove them and help them get ready for swimming on their own.

Show them what it’s like without a float

The floats need to come off at some point. Even if your child may not like it, it is an important step to show them that they can do it on their own. Once you take away the floats, you need to be your child’s support system. It is important to hold on to them at all times while teaching them how to do proper swimming strokes. With practice, they will be able to start swimming short distances on their own. Then, those short distances will get longer and you’ll have a strong, little swimmer on your hands.

Teach them how to hold their breath

Swimming requires some level of holding your breath, so it is an important skill that your child needs to learn. Show them above water first and then let them try it out for a few seconds at a time. You can help your child get ready by having them blow bubbles underwater and hold their nose. You can also have them practice by jumping into the pool from the side and holding their breath as they go under.

Give them some goggles and show them some strokes

Another great way to make your child feel more secure and safe during swimming lessons is as simple as a pair of goggles. Your child will feel more in control when they can clearly see underwater. Goggles prevent any irritation or stinging to your kid’s eyes and will be a fun way for them to see how cool the underwater world looks.

Swimming is an important lesson that every child should learn. It will allow them to enjoy pools and oceans while always staying safe. Swimming will instill a whole other level of confidence in your child. There are many great methods and ideas that will help your kid feel more comfortable and confident in the water. You can also sign your child up for swimming lessons to ensure they are ready to take on the water on their own. Regardless of what methods you use, you will love seeing your child develop and improve their swimming skills each and every day.

